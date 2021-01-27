FMS BHU Admissions 2021: Registration Window To Close Today

  • Home
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the registration for MBA and MBA IB programmes 2021-23 today. The interested candidates can apply for the courses at the official website bhu.ac.in.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 27, 2021 4:38 pm IST

New Delhi:

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the registration for MBA and MBA IB programmes 2021-23 offered by the Institute of Management Sciences (IMS) under the Faculty of Management Sciences (FMS) today, January 27. The interested candidates can apply for the courses at the official website bhu.ac.in. The BHU FMS application fee to be paid online is Rs 2,000 for the unreserved categories as per the guidelines given in the admission portal.

Direct link to register for FMS BHU admission 2021

Steps to register for FMS BHU Admissions 2021


  • Visit the official website bhuonline.in

  • Click on ‘apply for MBA/MBA IB programmes’ notification

  • The new users will have to register themselves on the BHU admission portal

  • Enter details including email id, name, date of birth, and parents’ names

  • After successful registration, candidates need to click on the ‘sign up’ button.

  • Candidates will now be redirected to a new page where they have to enter their personal and educational details in order to fill the FMS BHU application form 2021.

  • Now preview the application form of FMS BHU admission 2021 and pay the FMS application fee

  • Download and take the printout of the FMS BHU application form for your future reference.

Documents required for FMS BHU registration

The MBA or MBA IB candidates must have a scanned passport size photograph and scanned signatures (not exceeding 100KB), scanned copy of an identification document including Aadhar Card, passport or PAN card, online banking details.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of CAT 2021 score. They will have to appear for rounds of personal interviews (PI) and group discussions (GD). For further information, the candidates can send a mail to fmsbhu@fmsbhu.ac.in.

