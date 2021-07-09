FMGE Screening Test Pass Certificates Will Be Distributed In Person: NBE

Image credit: Shutterstock FMGE June 2021 results were declared on June 30 (representational)

Pass Certificates of the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2021 screening test held in June will be issued in person, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) said. The certificates will be distributed from July 22 to August 13 at the NBE office in New Delhi.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

“The pass certificates shall be issued at National Board of Examinations office at PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi from 22nd July 2021 to 13th August 2021 as per the schedule prescribed on the entry slip of each individual candidate,” the NBE said.

“Qualified and eligible candidates are required to be present at specified date and time for collection of their pass certificate. They shall be required to bring the documents in ORIGINAL as prescribed in the Information Bulletin and also listed in the entry slip. Candidates will be required to bring the printout of the “Entry Slip” to seek entry at NBE office,” it added.

Download entry slip

The FMGE screening test pass certificate will be issued only to a candidate on production of documents and verification of face ID, the NBE said. “The Pass Certificates shall not be issued to any authorized representative or any person other than the candidate himself/herself.”

“Candidates who fail to collect their certificates on assigned schedules due to some exigencies are informed that they should not turn up for collection on any other day of their choice. Such candidates shall be required to seek prior approval of NBE for revised schedule of collection of pass certificate by sending a request at communication web portal of NBE,” an official statement said.

The results of FMGE screening test was announced on June 30. The exam is held twice a year by the NBE.

Indian and overseas applicants who want provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India are required to take the test.