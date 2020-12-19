FMGE Result 2020 Declared For December Session; Here's Direct Link

FMGE Result 2020 Declared For December Session; Know Details

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the result for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2020) December session on December 18, 2020. All those candidates who have qualified the examination will be able to download their scorecard December 24, 2020, onwards.

The FMGE 2020 December session was held on December 4. The result has been announced for a total of 19,122 candidates of which 3,722 candidates have cleared the exam. The result for 1,143 candidates has been cancelled due to the non-submission of necessary documents.

The FMGE result of 136 candidates, who took the exam, has been withheld as their face ID is still under verification.

FMGE is held twice in a year for OCIs or Indian Nationals to obtain permanent or provisional registration from MCI/State Medical Council to practice further medicine in India.

FMGE Result 2020 For December session: How To Download

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their results: