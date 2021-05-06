FMGE Registration Ends Today; Test On June 18

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be closing the registrations for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2021 today. The medical candidates can register themselves at nbe.edu.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 6, 2021 11:50 am IST

FMGE 2021 registration ends today
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be closing the registrations for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2021 today. The medical candidates can register themselves at nbe.edu.in. The FMGE screening test will be conducted on June 18 for Indian and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) to get a permanent or provisional registration certificate from the National Medical Commission (NMC) or State Medical Council (SMC).

Candidates who possess their qualifying examination approved by the Indian embassy of the respective country and fulfil other eligibility criteria specified by NBE will be eligible to apply for the FMGE June session 2021.

Steps To Register For FMGE 2021

Step 1 Visit the official website nbe.edu.in

Step 2 Click on FMGE June 2021 tab and then on new registration tab

Step 3 Enter details including name, phone number, email address and more

Step 4 Upload required documents and submit application fee

Step 5 Take out print outs of the application form

FMGE 2021 Correction Window

The NBE will be opening the correction window for FMGE from May 9 to May 11. The final edit window will be open between May 21 to 23 for aspirants to rectify changes in photograph, signatures and thumb impression.

FMGE result
