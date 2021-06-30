FMGE June 2021 Result Declared, Here’s Direct Link

  • Home
FMGE result 2021: Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) June 2021 result has been declared. Those who took the exam on June 18 can visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to check their results.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 30, 2021 5:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

FMGE results have been published as a PDF file and individual scorecards will be released later (representational)

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

“Result of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) held on 18th June, 2021 has been declared and can be seen at NBE website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in,” the NBE said.

FMGE June 2021 Session Result Link

FMGE results have been published as a PDF file and individual scorecards will be released later.

“Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards from the FMGE website https://nbe.edu.in/ from 06.07.2021 onwards. Copy of the score card will not be sent to the individual candidates,” the NBE said.

“Results of the candidates whose face ID is under verification, court matters and the candidates whose security clearances are awaited have been kept withheld,” it added.

For more information on FMGE June 2021 session results, candidates can contact the NBE at 011- 45593000 or write to NBE at its communication web portal – exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.

FMGE is held twice a year by NBE. Indian and overseas applicants who want provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India need to take the test.

FMGE 2021 Result PDF

