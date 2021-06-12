FMGE June 2021: Admit Card Released, NBE Issues Guidelines For Exam

FMGE 2021 admit card released

The National Board of Examination (NBE) will conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2021) on June 18, 2021, across the country. The Board has issued guidelines to conduct the exam with COVID19 appropriate behaviour. The FMGE admit card has also been released on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

“Timely conduct of this examination will enable the foreign medical graduates who are successful, to get registered with state medical councils and contribute in the fight against COVID-19 as registered medical practitioners,” the official notice said.

“In view of the sharp decline in COVID 19 cases across the country, it has been decided not to defer this examination and to conduct it with further extra protective measures,” it added.

Guidelines

Social Distancing: NBE has increased the number of test centres and testing seats across the country in order to minimize the travel needs of the candidates and reduce the number of candidates in one centre.

Covid e-Pass: Admit cards will bear a Covid e-pass to enable police and administrative authorities to facilitate the movement of the candidates in case of any travel-related restrictions.

Staggered entry of candidates at test centres: To avoid crowding at the test venue entry, there will be staggered time slots for candidates to report as communicated individually through emails and SMS.

Negative COVID-19 test report: It is mandatory to bring and submit a printed negative report of the COVID-19 test done within 72 hours prior to the examination date (not earlier than June 15, 2021).

Isolation Labs: All candidates with Covid negative report will also be checked at the entry point for recording of temperature using thermo guns. Candidates bringing negative test report but detected with above normal temperature or displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 infection will be allowed to take the examination in a separate isolation lab created for this purpose.

Compulsory use of face mask: Candidates will not be permitted to enter at test centres without an appropriate protective face mask and to bring any articles such as water bottles, gloves etc other than the admit card and entry related documents required for verification purposes. Bottled drinking water will be provided at the test centre.

COVID-19 protective gear safety kit: All candidates will be provided with a protective gear safety kit comprising of a face shield, a face mask and 5 hand sanitizer sachets. It will be mandatory for all candidates to wear the face shield at all times and during entry and exit where crowding is anticipated. The face shield will be required to be taken off during the registration process and whenever face ID is verified during the exam. Safety kits provided in the morning shifts to all candidates need to be preserved for use in the afternoon shift as well.

Staggered exit of candidates from test centres: Upon completion of the examination, candidates will be directed to leave the test venue in a staggered manner which will be communicated by the respective centre in-charges in order to avoid crowding at the test venue exit. The exit process is likely to be completed over a period of 1 to 1:30 hours.