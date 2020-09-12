Image credit: Shutterstock FMGE June 2020 Result Out At www.natboard.edu.in; Less Than 10% Pass

The result of FMGE 2020 June session has been announced by National Board of Examinations, or NBE, today, September 12, 2020. The result FMGE 2020 June session has been released in the PDF format. Applicants had to secure the minimum qualifying marks -- 150 out of 300 in FMGE result 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can visit the official website—www.natboard.edu.in and download the FMGE result 2020. The Foreign Medical Graduates Examination is conducted for candidates who have earned their medical degrees abroad but wish to practice in India.

According to official result document, out of 17,789 candidates who appeared in FMGE 2020 June session, only 1,697 or 9.94% students have managed to pass. As many as 13,790 candidates could not qualify in the entrance examination.

FMGE June 2020 Result: How To Check

Follow these steps to download FMGE result of June session 2020. Candidates can tap on the link below and download the FMGE result 2020.

1. Go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations at http://website—www.natboard.edu.in

2. Click on the second link in the notice section which says "Result of FMGE screening test"

3. On the page that opens, click on "Click here for view result" and download the PDF file

Foreign medical graduates who have been listed in the FMGE Result 2020 and qualified the examination of the June session will be issued a provisional/permanent registration from State Medical Council to practice medicine in India.

The schedule of the issuance of FMGE 2020 pass certificate will be updated by NBE on its official website.

FMGE is conducted nationwide for Indian Nationals or OCIs to secure registration certification to practice further medicine in India. The FMGE exam is held biannually— June and December. NBE held the exam for FMGE 2020 June session on August 31, 2020.