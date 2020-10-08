FMGE Exam 2020: NBE Invites Applications; Exam On December 4

National Board of Examinations will conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, or FMGE, on December 4, 2020, in a computer-based mode at various FMGE test centres across the nation.

“Indian Citizen/Overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with State Medical Councils on or after March 15, 2020, shall have to qualify the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)/Screening Test,” reads the official statement.

The FMGE application form 2020 will be available from October 8, 3 PM. Applicants will be able to download the FMGE 2020 admit card from the November 28, in online mode.

“Application form for FMGE December 2020 session can only be submitted online at nbe.edu.in from October 8 (3 PM onwards) to October 28, 2020 (till 11:55 PM).”

FMGE 2020 December session will be conducted in 46 cities across the country. As per the FMGE brochure released on the official website for the December session, a total of 10 cities have been added to the list-, Bikaner, Chandigarh/Mohali, Coimbatore, Gangtok, Imphal, Kannur, Kohima, Mehsana, Raipur and Srinagar. While, seven FMGE exam cities 2020 have been deducted - Gurugram, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gandhinagar, Mohali, Noida and Vellore.

The FMGE results 2020 will be declared by December 20, 2020. The FMGE results comprise the details like roll numbers, scores obtained (out of 300), and the qualifying status of candidates. Candidates have to obtain at least 150 marks out of 300 to qualify the FMGE exam.