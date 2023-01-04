FMGE December 2022: Application Image Correction Window Open; Make Changes Till January 8

Image credit: Shutterstock FMGE December 2022 Application Image Correction

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) opened the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 application image correction window. Candidates can rectify images in the application for FMGE December 2022 through the official website of NBE- natboard.edu.in.

The FMGE image correction will remain open till January 8, 2023. The incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of this final window, however, the last submitted information will be saved in the records. Also Read || NBE Warns FMGE December 2022 Aspirants Of Fake Social Media Groups

NBE official notice reads: "Pursuant to the closure of the Selective and Final Edit Window on 06th November 2022, it has been noted that some candidates have still not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during this final window." Also Read || NBE Reschedules FMGE December 2022 Exam Due To Delhi MCD Elections

FMGE December 2022: Steps To Make Correction In Image

First of all, visit the official website of NBE- natboard.edu.in. On the homepage, click on the FMGE December 2022 link available. Enter the necessary login credentials and click on submit. Make changes in the image and then click on submit. At last, download the confirmation page and take a printout of it.

If the uploading images in the application form are not in accordance with the guidelines prescribed or fail to rectify the images then the application will get rejected. NBE will not provide any further opportunity after the last date to rectify the incorrect images.