FMGE December 2022: Application Correction Window Opens Today At Natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 application form correction window today October 5. Candidates who want to make changes in the FMGE exam form can do it by visiting the official website – natboard.edu.in. The last date to make changes in the FMGE December examination form is October 10, 2022.

During the edit session, no new applications or examination fees can be submitted. Before the edit window closes, information can be modified an unlimited number of times. Any information mentioned in the application or documents uploaded therein can be corrected during the edit window except for the candidate's name, test city, nationality, mobile number and email ID.

Candidates who have not uploaded their photographs, signatures or thumb impressions as per prescribed image upload instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the images in their application form during the edit window.

FMGE December 2022: Steps To Make Changes