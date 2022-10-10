FMGE December 2022: Application Correction Window Closes Today; Check Important Guidelines

FMGE December 2022 correction window closes today

FMGE December 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 application form correction window today, October 5. The candidates who have registered for the FMGE examination can make necessary changes in their application form on the official website-- natboard.edu.in till 11:59 pm. As per the official statement, no new application can be submitted or payment of examination fee can be made during the edit window," NBE said in a statement.

The candidates can edit or modify details mentioned in the application form or can change/correct any document(s) uploaded therein while making changes in the FMGE December 2022 application form. Aspirants can not make changes in their name, test city, nationality, mobile number and email ID. "Information can be edited any number of times before the closure of the edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records," NBE said in a statement.

The candidates who have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions according to the instructions are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the edit window. If a candidate failed to make the necessary correction in the application form, his/her application will be rejected by the NBE.

