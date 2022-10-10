FMGE December 2022: Application Correction Window Closes Today; Check Important Guidelines

  • Home
NBE will close the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 application form correction window today, October 5.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 8:59 pm IST

FMGE December 2022 correction window closes today

FMGE December 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 application form correction window today, October 5. The candidates who have registered for the FMGE examination can make necessary changes in their application form on the official website-- natboard.edu.in till 11:59 pm. As per the official statement, no new application can be submitted or payment of examination fee can be made during the edit window," NBE said in a statement.

The candidates can edit or modify details mentioned in the application form or can change/correct any document(s) uploaded therein while making changes in the FMGE December 2022 application form. Aspirants can not make changes in their name, test city, nationality, mobile number and email ID. "Information can be edited any number of times before the closure of the edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records," NBE said in a statement.

The candidates who have not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions according to the instructions are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the edit window. If a candidate failed to make the necessary correction in the application form, his/her application will be rejected by the NBE.

FMGE December 2022 Application Correction: Direct Link

FMGE December 2022: How To Make Changes

  • Visit the official website-- natboard.edu.in
  • On the homepage, click on the FMGE December 2022 application form correction link
  • Access your FMGE application form using login details
  • Make changes in the application form as instructed and click on the save changes tab
  • Download the confirmation page and print a copy for further reference.
Foreign Medical Graduates Examination
