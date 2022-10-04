  • Home
  • Education
  • FMGE December 2022 Application Correction To Begin Tomorrow

FMGE December 2022 Application Correction To Begin Tomorrow

The last date to edit the FMGE 2022 December exam application form is October 10 till 11:55 pm.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 4, 2022 11:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NBE FMGE 2022 December Session Registration Begins; Details Here
NBE Announces FMGE 2022 December Exam Schedule, Application Process Begins Today
Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2022 Result For June Session Out At Natboard.edu.in
FMGE 2022 Application For June Exam Ends Today At Nbe.edu.in
Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2022 Application For June Session Starts
Indian Students Studying Abroad Need To Crack This 'Medical Entrance' To Practice Here; Know Details
FMGE December 2022 Application Correction To Begin Tomorrow
NBE has also released a list of candidates who need to make rectification in the application form.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NBE FMGE 2022 Exam: The National Board of Examination (NBE) will open the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 exam application form correction window from tomorrow, October 5, 2022. Candidates who have registered online for the FMGE December 2022 session examination can make changes in the application form through the official website – exam.natboard.edu.in. The last date to edit the application form is October 10 till 11:55 pm.

Don't Miss: Top Medical Colleges in India 2022, Check Now
Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore Now
Recommended: Upskill yourself with online certifications in Medicine. Know More

The official statement reads: "Please be apprised that uploading images in the application form which are not in accordance with the guidelines prescribed or fails to rectify the images in the edit window/final edit window shall invite rejection of application".

FMGE December 2022 - List of Candidates Required To Resubmit Images In Applications Direct Link

Candidates in order to make the necessary changes need to log in to the official website using their application number, date of birth and other credentials. The Board has also released a list of candidates who need to rectify images in their applications, signatures, and thumb impressions that are not as per the guidelines. Candidates cannot make changes in the name, test city, nationality, mobile number, and email ID mentioned in the form.

Click here for more Education News
Foreign Medical Graduates Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Registration Begins For First Special Round; Apply Till October 6
JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Registration Begins For First Special Round; Apply Till October 6
No Update On JNU PhD Admission 2022; Aspirants In Fix
No Update On JNU PhD Admission 2022; Aspirants In Fix
Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates India Second National Model Vedic School In Puri
Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates India Second National Model Vedic School In Puri
DU SOL Admission 2022 For Newly Launched Courses To Begin Tomorrow; Apply Till October 31
DU SOL Admission 2022 For Newly Launched Courses To Begin Tomorrow; Apply Till October 31
Haryana BTech Admission 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
Haryana BTech Admission 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................