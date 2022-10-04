FMGE December 2022 Application Correction To Begin Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock NBE has also released a list of candidates who need to make rectification in the application form.

NBE FMGE 2022 Exam: The National Board of Examination (NBE) will open the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 exam application form correction window from tomorrow, October 5, 2022. Candidates who have registered online for the FMGE December 2022 session examination can make changes in the application form through the official website – exam.natboard.edu.in. The last date to edit the application form is October 10 till 11:55 pm.

The official statement reads: "Please be apprised that uploading images in the application form which are not in accordance with the guidelines prescribed or fails to rectify the images in the edit window/final edit window shall invite rejection of application".

Candidates in order to make the necessary changes need to log in to the official website using their application number, date of birth and other credentials. The Board has also released a list of candidates who need to rectify images in their applications, signatures, and thumb impressions that are not as per the guidelines. Candidates cannot make changes in the name, test city, nationality, mobile number, and email ID mentioned in the form.