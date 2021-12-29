  • Home
  • Education
  • FMGE December 2021 Result Out; Direct Link, How To Check

FMGE December 2021 Result Out; Direct Link, How To Check

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2021) result for December session today, December 29.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 29, 2021 11:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Foreign Dental Graduate Screening Test 2021 To Be Held On January 11
FMGE 2021: Application Process For December Session Begins
FMGE Screening Test Pass Certificates Will Be Distributed In Person: NBE
Delhi High Court Directs National Board Of Examinations To Treat Disputed Question In FMGE As ''Deleted''
FMGE June 2021 Result Declared, Here’s Direct Link
Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2021 Result For June Session Likely Today
FMGE December 2021 Result Out; Direct Link, How To Check
FMGE 2021 result for December session is out
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2021) result for December session today, December 29. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Latest: Discover Online Courses & Certifications from Top Providers such as coursera, Edx, etc. Know More
Recommended: Take the next step toward your personal and professional goals . Start Now

FMGE December 2021 session result PDF contains candidates' roll number, score out of 300 and Pass or Fail remarks. "The result of FMGE December 2021 indicating the score obtained by the candidates has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in," said NBE in its official notice.

NBE has declared the combined result today and candidates will be able to download their individual scorecard from January 5, 2022 from the official website.

FMGE December 2021 Result: Direct Link

FMGE December 2021 Result: How To Check

  • Go to the official website-- nbe.edu.in

  • Click on the FMGE tab on the homepage

  • A pop-up will appear, click on the 'Results' tab

  • A new page will open, click on the 'result of FMGE (screening test), December 2021' link

  • FMGE result notice will appear on the screen

  • Click on the FMGE December 2021 result link

  • FMGE December 2021 result PDF will open

  • Check and download the result for future reference

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for FMGE December 2021 and verification of their Face ID wherever required,” NBE mentioned in an official notice.

Click here for more Education News
FMGE result NBE result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Atal Innovation Rankings: Seven IITs, IISc Bengaluru Among Top 10; IIT Madras Bags First Rank
Atal Innovation Rankings: Seven IITs, IISc Bengaluru Among Top 10; IIT Madras Bags First Rank
Vacancies Ranging From 5-36 Percent In Faculty Positions In 7 IITs: CAG Report
Vacancies Ranging From 5-36 Percent In Faculty Positions In 7 IITs: CAG Report
ARIIA 2021: IIT-Madras Tops Ranking Once Again, 7 IITs In Top 10
ARIIA 2021: IIT-Madras Tops Ranking Once Again, 7 IITs In Top 10
ARIIA 2021: IIT Roorkee Improves Ranking By 4 Places, Secures 5th Rank
ARIIA 2021: IIT Roorkee Improves Ranking By 4 Places, Secures 5th Rank
Education News LIVE: State-Wise Updates On School Closure, NEET Counselling
Live | Education News LIVE: State-Wise Updates On School Closure, NEET Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................