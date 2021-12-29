FMGE December 2021 Result Out; Direct Link, How To Check

FMGE 2021 result for December session is out

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2021) result for December session today, December 29. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Latest: Discover Online Courses & Certifications from Top Providers such as coursera, Edx, etc. Know More

Recommended: Take the next step toward your personal and professional goals . Start Now

FMGE December 2021 session result PDF contains candidates' roll number, score out of 300 and Pass or Fail remarks. "The result of FMGE December 2021 indicating the score obtained by the candidates has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in," said NBE in its official notice.

NBE has declared the combined result today and candidates will be able to download their individual scorecard from January 5, 2022 from the official website.

FMGE December 2021 Result: Direct Link

FMGE December 2021 Result: How To Check

Go to the official website-- nbe.edu.in

Click on the FMGE tab on the homepage

A pop-up will appear, click on the 'Results' tab

A new page will open, click on the 'result of FMGE (screening test), December 2021' link

FMGE result notice will appear on the screen

Click on the FMGE December 2021 result link

FMGE December 2021 result PDF will open

Check and download the result for future reference

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for FMGE December 2021 and verification of their Face ID wherever required,” NBE mentioned in an official notice.