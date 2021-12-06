FMGE December 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download

Image credit: shutterstock.com FMGE December 2021 will be held on December 12

FMGE December 2021 Admit Card: The National Board of Examination (NBE) released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2021) admit card on Monday, December 6. FMGE 2021 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) On December 12 at various test centres across the country.

The candidates who will appear in the FMGE December exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- natboard.edu.in. "Candidates who have downloaded the admit card for FMGE December 2021 session during the admit card testing phase, on 02.12.2021, are hereby informed that the admit cards downloaded during testing phase is not a valid document and candidates will not be allowed to appear in the FMG Examination December 2021 with the said admit card downloaded during the admit card testing phase," the official notification mentioned.

FMGE December 2021 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in

Click on FMGE December 2021 Admit Card link

Enter your log-in credentials

FMGE December 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

Download, take a print out for further reference.

NBE in its notification mentioned, "Candidates whose admit cards are still on hold for want of prescribed documents (as mentioned in NBEMS notice dated 03.12.2021) shall only be released on receipt of the documents asked. Deficient documents can be submitted latest by 06th December 2021 (till 11:55 PM) through Online Deficient Document Submission Portal. Admit Card shall not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination."

For any query, candidates can contact through the following support number: 022 – 61087595 or students can also mail to NBEMS at: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in.