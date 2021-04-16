FMGE 2021 registration process begins today

The National Board of Examination (NBE) will commence the registration process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2021 today, April 16. The online application link will be activated at 3 pm today. Candidates who wish to appear for FMGE 2021 June session can register online through the official website of NBE-- nbe.edu.in. The last date to fill the FMGE 2021 application form is May 6.

NBE will conduct FMGE 2021 exam on June 18 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) and the results will be announced by June 13. The examination fee is Rs 7080.

FMGE 2021 June: How To Register

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the examination can follow the steps mentioned below to fill the application form of FMGE 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE-- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘FMGE’ tab

Step 3: Find the new registration tab and click on it

Step 4: Enter the requisite details such as phone number, email ID, address, etc.

Step 5: Upon successful registration, login credentials will be sent to the registered email ID of the candidate.

Step 6: Go back to the portal and enter the login credentials to fill the application form.

Step 7: Enter your personal details, educational qualification, etc.

Step 8: Pay the application fee via credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 9: Download a copy of the duly filled application form and take its printout for future reference.

“Candidate should ensure that all the information entered during the online submission of application form is correct and factual. Information provided by the candidates in the online application form shall be treated as correct and NBE will not entertain, under any circumstances, any request for change in the information provided by the candidates,” NBE has said.

For any query, applicants can contact the NBE candidate care support at 022 – 61087595 or write to the NBE at helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in.