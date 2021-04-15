FMGE 2021 June Registration Begins Tomorrow

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2021 June session exam will be held on June 18, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 15, 2021 9:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

FMGE June 2021 registration begins tomorrow at nbe.edu.in (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2021 June session exam will be held on June 18, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has said. The exam will be held as a Computer Based test (CBT). Online registration will begin tomorrow, April 16, on the official website, nbe.edu.in. The information bulletin, containing details on eligibility criteria, fee structure, course curriculum, scheme of examination will be released along with exam forms.

Latest : NEET PG 2020 College Predictor - Know your college admission chances with NEET PG Exam score  Predict Now

The last date to submit forms is May 6, 2021 and results will be declared by June 13.

For any query, applicants can contact the NBE candidate care support at 022 – 61087595 or write to the NBE at helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in.

To appear in FMGE 2021, a candidate must be a citizen of India or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI).

“The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in

the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated,” as per last year’s eligibility criteria.

Foreign Medical Graduates Examination National Board of Examinations (NBE)
