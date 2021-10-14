  • Home
FMGE 2021: Application Process For December Session Begins

FMGE 2021 application form has been released today, October 14, medical aspirants can apply through the official NBE website- nbe.edu.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 14, 2021 4:17 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examination In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is inviting applications for The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for the December 2021 session. FMGE 2021 application form has been released today, October 14 on the official NBE website- nbe.edu.in.

Latest: Know your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings, Specializations & Cut-offs, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Students can apply for FMGE Screening test 2021 up to November 3. FMGE 2021 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) On December 12 at various test centres across the country. FMGE 2021 results will be declared by December 31.

FMGE 2021: How To Apply

  • Go to the official website of NBE which is nbe.edu.in

  • On the homepage, click on the ‘FMGE December 2021’ tab

  • A new page will reopen with registration/login option

  • Register using asked credentials if not already or login

  • After successful registration, FMGE 2021 application form will appear on the screen

  • Fill in the form and provide the necessary details

  • Upload the documents as asked

  • Pay the FMGE application fee online

  • Submit the form and download or take a print out for the future reference

FMGE 2021: Application Fee

Students will be required to pay Rs 7,080 including taxes as FMGE 2021 application fee.

In the official notice, NBE wrote: “Application form for FMGE December 2021 session can only be submitted online at https://nbe.edu.in from 14th October 2021 (3 PM onwards) to 3rd November 2021 (till 11:55 PM).”

Students applying for FMGE can contact NBE for any query through the following support number: 022 – 61087595 or students can also mail to NBEMS at: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in.

