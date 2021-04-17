FMGE 2021 application form has been released at the official website of NBE

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the application forms for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2021 on Friday, April 16, at the official website nbe.edu.in. Aspirants who have completed their medical course from abroad and want a registration certificate from the Medical Council of India (MCI) must fill the FMGE application form by May 6, 2021.

FMGE 2021 will be held as a computer-based test on June 18, 2021. The examination is organised by NBE for medical graduates who have Indian Citizenship or are Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). As per the eligibility criteria, only those candidates whose qualifying exam has been approved by the Indian Embassy of the respective country are eligible to appear for the FMGE June session.

How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBE-- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the ‘FMGE 2021’ tab.

Step 3: As soon as you click on the tab, you will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your details—email ID and password to register. The login credentials will be sent to your registered email address. Once the credentials are received, fill in the application form with requisite details and pay the application fee in an online mode via credit card, debit card or net banking. The examination fee is Rs 7,080.

Step 5: Download a copy of the duly filled application form and take its printout for future reference

“Candidate should ensure that all the information entered during the online submission of application form is correct and factual. Information provided by the candidates in the online application form shall be treated as correct and NBE will not entertain, under any circumstances, any request for change in the information provided by the candidates,” NBE has said.