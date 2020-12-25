FMGE 2020 Merit List Released For 1,015 Candidates

FMGE 2020 second merit list released

National Board of Examination (NBE) has declared the results for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2020 candidates who submitted their required documents after December 10, 2020. A total of 1,015 FMGE candidates had failed to submit their documents before December 10, hence were denied admissions into FMGE-affiliated MBBS colleges. Such candidates had complained to NBE citing difficulties in procuring documents due to the COVID-19 pandemic and requested for extension of deadline. They can check their FMGE 2020 results at the official website natboard.edu.in.

These candidates will have to get their documents verified by the National Board of Examination to receive the FMGE pass certificate. Only those candidates will be eligible to qualify the medical entrance examination who received their primary medical qualification certificates from their respective medical universities on or before November 30.

NBE had announced FMGE result 2020 on December 18. After receiving complaints from several MBBS aspirants, NBE took a one-time decision to allow the submission of documents and release another FMGE 2020 merit list.

In case of any problems, the FMGE 2020 aspirants can contact the NBE helpdesk at 011-45593000 or xam.natboard.edu.in The NBE will only entertain online complaints regarding the examinations process, results or related queries.