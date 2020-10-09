FMGE 2020: NBE Releases Application Form For December Session; Check Details

The National Board of Examinations, or NBE, has released the FMGE application form of FMGE 2020 exam for December session today, October 9. Earlier, the NBE had announced that the FMGE 2020 application form will be released on October 8, however, due to technical reasons, the online FMGE applications for December 2020 session has been postponed for a day.

“Applications were invited for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) – December 2020 session from October 8, 2020 (3PM) onwards. However, due to technical reasons, the online applications for FMGE – December 2020 session shall now be live on October 9, 2020 at 11 am onwards,” reads the official statement.

The last date to fill FMGE application form is October 28, 2020. Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have completed their primary medical qualification from a foreign country are eligible to fill FMGE 2020 application form.

FMGE 2020 application form can be filed in five steps:

FMGE 2020 registration, issuance of login credentials, filling of the application form, fee payment and the printout of the confirmation page.

Candidates who have registered for FMGE can appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination - FMGE December 2020 exam on December 4.

Documents required to fill FMGE 2020 application form

The list of all the mandatory documents to fill FMGE 2020 application form is mentioned below: