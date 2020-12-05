FMGE 2020 Exam Concludes; Result on December 20

FMGE 2020 exam concludes

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) concluded the December session of Foreign Medical Graduates Examination 2020 in computer-based mode on November 4, in two parts, Part A was conducted from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second part - Part B was commenced from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

The screening test was conducted in 46 cities all over India. Aspirants were given 300 minutes to solve 300 questions. The authorities will announce the result for FMGE 2020 at nbe.edu.in on December 20, 2020.

After the announcement of the result, the FMGE pass certificate distribution schedule will be released by NBE at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

The candidates must report at the designated venue to collect their certificate.

The result will include the candidate's roll number, marks obtained, and qualifying status. Applicants will have to score at least 150 marks out of 300 marks to qualify the examination.

How To Check/Download The FMGE 2020 Result?

Aspirants can check the steps to download the result of the FMGE December session below.

Visit the NBE official website, nbe.edu.in

Click on the FMGE result link, after the availability.

After clicking on the link, the FMGE result will be displayed on the screen in PDF format.

The result will include the candidate’s roll no., marks (out of 300), qualifying status (pass/fail).

Take printouts of FMGE results of the December session for future purposes.

FMGE is conducted twice a year for Indian, and overseas applicants to get provisional or permanent permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in the nation.