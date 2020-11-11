NTA Releases FNCON's BSc Nursing Honours 2020 Score Cards At Nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the BSc Nursing Honours 2020 score cards. The BSc Nursing Honours course is held for admission to undergraduate nursing courses in Florence Nightingale College of Nursing, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital. New Delhi. Students who took the computer-based entrance test held on October 31 can download their BSc Honours Nursing score cards from the official website -- nta.ac.in. The BSc Honours Nursing score cards will mention details of marks scored in the eligibility test. The online computer-based exam was held in 10 exam centres across Delhi.

BSc Honours Nursing 2020 Result Direct Link

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission to the UG nursing programmes on the basis of the cut-off marks decided by the college and the availability of seats to BSc Nursing Honours course. The qualified shortlisted candidates in BSc Honours Nursing programme will be able to participate in the Florence Nightingale College of Nursing, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, counselling and seat allocation process and take the admission process further.

“All the candidates admitted were females since only females could apply for the exam/admission,” an NTA statement read.

BSc Honours Nursing 2020 Scorecard: Steps To Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of NTA -- nta.ac.in

Step 2 - On the latest tab click on the Declaration of results of the entrance exam for admission to the B.Sc (Hons.) nursing course of Florence Nightingale College of Nursing, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, New Delhi”

Step 3 - On the next window, insert the login details including application numbers and dates of birth

Step 4- Download and take a print of the BSc Nursing Honours score card

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by the Florence Nightingale College of Nursing(FNCON), Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, New Delhi where admission is sought, at subsequent stages of the admission process. NTA does not have any responsibility towards correctness/genuineness of the uploaded information/documents during the application process,” the statement added.