BSEB 12th Result 2021: Students Request Bihar Board To 'Fix Website First'

Image credit: Shutterstock Students appeal BSEB to fix website first before declaring Bihar board Class 12 result today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Class 12 or Intermediate results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams today. The Bihar Board’s communique that the result would be declared today came late on Thursday night. With students and parents constantly visiting the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, it has crashed due to the massive increase in traffic after the result link kept appearing and then being removed multiple times. This had caused widespread confusion among the students who are eagerly waiting for their results.

ALERT: Admissions open at Manipal MAHE CLICK here

Register here for Bihar board 12th result 2021

Fearing its repeat, a bunch of students took to Twitter today and requested the BSEB to fix the website first.

This year, over 13.5 lakh students had appeared for the examination. Once released, all the students can check their results at the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from this, the results will be hosted on various websites including onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, and bsebonline.org.

The Bihar Board results will be announced at 3 pm today for the Class 12 students by the state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

During the intermediate result announcement, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department Sanjay Kumar and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will be present.

Jra website durust rkhiyega — Satish Kumar🇮🇳 (@sksonu385) March 25, 2021

उम्मीद हैं समय पर रिजल्ट घोषित हो जाए...

और सबसे बड़ी बात ये है कि वेबसाइट क्रैश ना हो..... — Upendra Kumar. (@Upendra56ku2017) March 25, 2021

A student in the Twitter handle posted that the BSEB website needs upgradation.

वेबसाइट को अपगेरेट करो 2g का जमाना गया😡😡😡😡😡 — Irshad (@irshad0048) March 26, 2021

Sir please website acha banaya ga please sir 🙏😂😂 — Abdul raza (@Abdulra61492572) March 26, 2021

While another said: "Without proper management of result and site, it's give mental trauma for all students."