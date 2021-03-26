  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEB 12th Result 2021: Students Request Bihar Board To 'Fix Website First'

BSEB 12th Result 2021: Students Request Bihar Board To 'Fix Website First'

BSEB Inter Results 2021: This year, over 13.5 lakh students had appeared for the examination. Once released, all the students can check their results at the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 26, 2021 1:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates: Know How, Where To Check Result
BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter Result Official Websites, Know Steps To Check
Bihar Inter Result 2021 Today: 3 Important Things Students Must Know
BSEB To Announce Bihar Board Inter Results Today; Know How To Check
Bihar Board Class 12 Result Today; Know About Rechecking Process
BSEB To Declare Class 12 Result For Over 13 Lakh Students In 41 Days
BSEB 12th Result 2021: Students Request Bihar Board To 'Fix Website First'
Students appeal BSEB to fix website first before declaring Bihar board Class 12 result today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Class 12 or Intermediate results for Arts, Science and Commerce streams today. The Bihar Board’s communique that the result would be declared today came late on Thursday night. With students and parents constantly visiting the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, it has crashed due to the massive increase in traffic after the result link kept appearing and then being removed multiple times. This had caused widespread confusion among the students who are eagerly waiting for their results.

ALERT: Admissions open at Manipal MAHE CLICK here

Register here for Bihar board 12th result 2021

Fearing its repeat, a bunch of students took to Twitter today and requested the BSEB to fix the website first.

This year, over 13.5 lakh students had appeared for the examination. Once released, all the students can check their results at the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from this, the results will be hosted on various websites including onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, and bsebonline.org.

The Bihar Board results will be announced at 3 pm today for the Class 12 students by the state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

During the intermediate result announcement, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department Sanjay Kumar and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will be present.

A student in the Twitter handle posted that the BSEB website needs upgradation.

While another said: "Without proper management of result and site, it's give mental trauma for all students."

Click here for more Education News
BSEB Class 12th exam BSEB Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates: Know How, Where To Check Result
Live | Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates: Know How, Where To Check Result
BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter Result Official Websites, Know Steps To Check
BSEB 12th Result 2021: Bihar Board Inter Result Official Websites, Know Steps To Check
Bihar Inter Result 2021 Today: 3 Important Things Students Must Know
Bihar Inter Result 2021 Today: 3 Important Things Students Must Know
BSEB To Announce Bihar Board Inter Results Today; Know How To Check
BSEB To Announce Bihar Board Inter Results Today; Know How To Check
Bihar Board Class 12 Result Today; Know About Rechecking Process
Bihar Board Class 12 Result Today; Know About Rechecking Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................