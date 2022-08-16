  • Home
Five IIM Bangalore Students Of Two-Year MBA Programme Get Scholarships For International Education

Jatan Vyas, Nishant Singh, Mridul Sureka, Puranjay Singhal and Venkataraman M of IIM Bangalore 2021-23 batch have been awarded with the scholarships for their dual degree and term exchange programmes in France.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 16, 2022 8:56 pm IST
IIM Bangalore students get scholarship for studying abroad
New Delhi:

Five students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) have received scholarships for their dual degree and term exchange programmes in France. The five IIM Bangalore students are from the 2021-23 batch of two-year full-time MBA programmes – Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA). The highly competitive scholarships -- Eiffel Excellence Scholarship, Charpak Master’s Scholarship and Charpak Exchange Scholarship, are aimed to aid the students in navigating daily costs during their stay in a new country, an IIM Bangalore statement said.

Jatan Vyas, Nishant Singh, Mridul Sureka, Puranjay Singhal and Venkataraman M of IIM Bangalore 2021-23 batch have been awarded with the scholarships for international education.

The Eiffel Excellence Scholarship Program, established by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs to enable French higher education institutions to attract top foreign students to enrol in their Masters and PhD programmes, is being awarded to Jatan Vyas. A monthly stipend of 1181 euros is provided to Eiffel scholars.

The Charpak Masters Scholarship is for Indian students who want to pursue a PG degree in France. The Charpak Scholarship's Masters programme is for one academic year, or ten months, from September to June. A monthly stipend of 700 euros is provided to the scholars. The Charpak Masters Scholarship has been awarded to Nishant Singh, who would be joining ESCP, Europe.

The Charpak Exchange Scholarship invites Indian students pursuing Bachelor's or Master's degree in any stream who want to participate in an exchange programme. The duration of the Charpak Scholarships exchange programme is one to four months, that is, for one semester. A monthly stipend of 700 euros is provided to the scholars. The Charpak Exchange Scholarship has been awarded to Mridul Sureka, Puranjay Singhal and Venkataraman M.

