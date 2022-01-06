  • Home
Five IIM Ahmedabad Alumni Gets Young Alumni Achiever's Award 2021

IIM Ahmedabad YAAA 2021: Initiated in 2015, these awards are given to its alumni under the age of 45 in recognition of their outstanding achievements and contributions.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 6, 2022 1:28 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has announced the winners of the 7th edition of its Young Alumni Achiever’s Awards 2021 (YAAA 2021). Initiated in 2015, these awards are given to its alumni under the age of 45 in recognition of their outstanding achievements and contributions.

Professor Saral Mukherjee, Dean, Alumni and External Relations, IIMA in a statement said: “Every year we have a difficult task of choosing the winners from this large pool of talented IIMA alumni. They continue to amaze us with their work, their ideas and the value add they make to their work and their respective organizations. We are proud of their accomplishments and hope that the current and future students will be inspired by their success.”

Announcing the winners, Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIM Ahmedabad, said: “Our alumni continue to make us proud with their accomplishments across diverse fields. The IIMA Young Alumni Achievers Awards have been instituted to acknowledge and reward their distinction and contributions in making an impact in their chosen careers. I congratulate the winners for 2021 with the confidence that more alumni will emulate their success in the years ahead and bring laurels to their alma mater.”

This year the winners have been announced under three heads: Corporate Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Social/ Public Service.

Under Corporate Leadership, Saurabh Sancheti, PGP - 2009 (Group CFO, Jio Platforms, 2020 - Present) and Anant Daga, PGP - 2001 (Managing Director, TCNS Clothing Co, 2010 - Present) have been awarded. While under Entrepreneurship, the award has been presented to Sandeep Kumar Gupta, PGP - 2011 (Co-Founder and COO, Innovaccer, 2013 - Present) and to Kaushlendra, PGDABM - 2007 (Founder, Kaushalya Foundation & Samriddhii, 2007 - Present) and Dhaval Jain, PGP - 2012 (Officer, Indian Administrative Service, Government of India, 2014 - Present) under Social/Public Service.

