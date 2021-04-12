Image credit: Shutterstock Here's a list of five engineering exams to apply in April 2021

Engineering is considered to be the most sought after career option upon completion of Class 12. We are living in an era where technology has taken over the world and engineers are required in every field. Due to high growth prospects, lakh of aspiring engineers apply for different entrance exams to get admission into the top engineering colleges. There are a number of engineering entrance exams held in India each year – national level, state level and university level. Here, candidates can check the list of the top five engineering exams to apply in April 2021.

Top 5 engineering exams to apply in April 2021:

National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application window for JEE Main May 2021 exam as soon as April exams are over. Candidates who wish to appear in the JEE Main 2021 May session can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2021 April exam dates are April 27, 28, 29 and 30.

Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS Pilani) released the BITSAT 2021 application form on February 23. BISAT is a university level entrance exam that will be conducted from June 24 to 30. The last date of submitting the BITSAT application form 2021 is May 29.

Candidates seeking admission into SRM Institute of Science and Technology can apply for SRMJEEE 2021. The online application form of SRMJEEE is available at the official website - srmist.edu.in.

Vellore institute of technology released the VITEEE 2021 application form on November 30. Students can apply online at viteee.vit.ac.in. VITEEE 2021 will be held June 18 to 26, 2021 for admission into the undergraduate engineering courses offered by the institute.

JNTUH is accepting applications for TS EAMCET 2021 till May 18. However, candidates will be able to apply online till June 28, 2021, by paying the additional late fee of up to Rs 5000.

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria of each exam carefully as specified by the concerned authorities. It is mandatory for students to meet the eligibility criteria laid down by the authorities. Ineligible candidates will be disqualified from the admission process.