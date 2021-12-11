Image credit: shutterstock.com Five drone schools will be set up in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said at the event

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that five drone schools will be set up in Madhya Pradesh. The minister was speaking at the Gwalior drone mela that saw the participation of drone manufacturers, service providers and various other stakeholders.

The mela was organised jointly by the civil aviation ministry, Madhya Pradesh government and industry body Ficci. Five drone schools will be set up in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia said at the event.

The programme was the biggest congregation of drone manufacturers, service providers, drone enthusiasts and user communities, especially students, farmers and common man of the city, the ministry said in a release on Saturday.

