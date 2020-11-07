Delhi High Court To JNU: 5% Of Total Induction Should Comprise Of Disabled Students

  • Home
The Delhi High Court told the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) that whatever method it may adopt to reserve seats for the disabled category, five per cent of the total final admissions should comprise persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 7, 2020 9:03 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Friday told the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) that whatever method it may adopt to reserve seats for the disabled category, five per cent of the total final admissions should comprise persons with disabilities (PWDs).

"At the end of admissions, when you count heads, the five per cent reservation/induction should have been met. You are doing that, right," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said to the varsity.

The varsity assured the court that the five per cent induction of disabled students was being met at the end of the admissions. JNU, represented by central government standing counsel Monika Arora, said it was duty-bound to ensure that five per cent reservation for PWD candidates is provided and realised.

The latest stand is contrary to the varsity's earlier submission that it was not achieving the mandate of five per cent induction of PWDs as provided under the law.

The varsity on October 13 had conceded before the court that after the admissions were over the intake of disabled persons did not meet the five per cent quota provided under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act.

In July, JNU had told the court that it has never violated the mandate of five per cent reservation for disabled students and was committed to providing it in all courses in the 2020-21 academic year.

In view of the latest stand of the varsity, the high court disposed of a PIL by the Javed Abidi Foundation, which works for the welfare of disabled persons, claiming that JNU has kept less than five per cent seats for the disabled category in the academic session 2020-21.

