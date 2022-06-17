First Day Of Karnataka CET Conducted Smoothly: Minister Ashwath Narayan

  • Home
KCET 2022: According to the minister, out of 2,16,559 registered candidates, a total of 1,75,305 (80.95 per cent) appeared for biology and 2,08,032 (96.06 per cent) candidates appeared for mathematics subject

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 17, 2022 10:20 am IST | Source: PTI

KCET 2022 will be concluded on June 17
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Bengaluru:

KCET 2022: The first day of the Common Entrance Test (CET 22) – gateway to becoming eligible for seeking admission to professional courses of engineering, veterinary, farm science, pharmacy, naturopathy and Yoga – was conducted smoothly at all the centres across the state on Thursday, Karnataka Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said. KCET 2022 Paper Analysis | Students Found 'Biology' Paper Easy; Check Reactions

The exams went off in a fair and transparent manner at all the 486 centres under the supervision of deputy commissioners of the respective districts, Narayan who holds the Higher Education portfolio said in a statement.

According to him, out of 2,16,559 registered candidates, a total of 1,75,305 (80.95 per cent) appeared for biology and 2,08,032 (96.06 per cent) candidates appeared for mathematics subject, the minister said. He also said that on Friday, the exams will be conducted for physics and chemistry papers as per schedule. There were no reports of malpractices during the exam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Karnataka Common Entrance Test KCET exam date
