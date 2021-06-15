  • Home
Delhi: First Computerised Draw For Entry-Level Class Admissions In Private Schools For EWS Children Announced

The first computerised draw for admission to entry-level classes for seats reserved under the economically weaker section, disadvantaged groups and children with special needs in private schools was announced on Tuesday, according to the Directorate of Education.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 15, 2021 10:32 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

"The first computerised draw of lots for admission to EWS, DG and CWSN category for academic session 2021-22 was held today," a senior official of the directorate said. Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009, at least 25 per cent of seats in entry-level classes -- nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1-- have to be reserved for children from EWS and DG (22 per cent) and children with disabilities (three per cent).

The application process for EWS admissions began from April 7 and the first draw was supposed to be held on April 30. However, it was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The process for general admissions in the entry level classes was also delayed by over two months this year in view of the pandemic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

