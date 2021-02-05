First ASEAN-India Hackathon 2021 Concludes

The first-ever ASEAN-India Hackathon concluded on February 4 with more than 300 students, mentors, and officials participating from 10 ASEAN countries and India. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that the Hackathon held by Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India is in line with the vision of ASEAN - plan of action on science, technology and innovation (APASTI) 2016-2025.

Addressing the participants of Hackathon, he said, “I am very thankful to all ASEAN countries for participating in this first-of-its-kind initiative. For the last three days, all 54 teams have worked really very hard on 11 problem statements and I was informed by juries and mentors that they are very happy with the quality of work done by participants during this Hackathon”.

As per the official release, the ASEAN-India Hackathon 2021 aims at enhancing the cooperation between India and ASEAN countries in science, tech, and education. All the ASEAN countries participated in this unique initiative of providing innovative solutions to overcome the challenges under two broad themes of Blue Economy and Education.

Mr Pokhriyal and Union Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attended the award ceremony. Due to COVID-19, the Hackathon event was held virtually.

Around more than 300 students, mentors, and officials from 10 ASEAN countries and India participated in the event. It was a three-day event at the end of which the students were awarded for their innovative ideas. Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, Ministry of External Affairs and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) helped in conducting the event.

The Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said, “ASEAN India Hackathon offers a unique platform for our youngsters to put their minds and energies together. It is an excellent means to inculcate cooperative spirit among the participants and also exposes them to diverse viewpoints, cultures and work ethics. cutting across national boundaries.”

Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE highlighted the use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning during the event.

He said, "In the last four days, we have seen how students developed solutions to address the challenges in the ‘Blue economy’ and the education sector. Students meticulously designed innovative solutions in the field of Blue Economy with the help of artificial intelligence, machine learning, automatic identification system (AIS) data and real-time data monitoring”.

Various student teams from 10 ASEAN countries and India participated in the event. These teams consisted of 330 students and 90 mentors. The students were divided in 54 cross-country teams, where each team consists of six students and two mentors. These diverse teams competed on developing the best solution for 11 problem statements provided by various different international organisations and government bodies.

