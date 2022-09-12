Financial Times MiM Ranking 2022: IIM Bangalore Secures Rank 1 In India, 31 Globally

Image credit: Careers360 The school’s global position has also seen a significant leap this year – IIM Bangalore is at #31 globally in 2022.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore has been declared India’s Best B school in the Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking 2022, announced today, September 12, 2022. The school’s global position has also seen a significant leap this year – IIM Bangalore is at #31 globally in 2022, up from #47 in 2021. IIM Bangalore has topped this year’s FT MiM global ranking on parameters such as faculty with doctorates, graduates’ weighted salary (US$), and graduates employed for three months.

“We are happy that our focus on excellence is being consistently reflected in national and global rankings. IIM Bangalore’s leadership position in these rankings plays a part in raising the visibility and reputation of the school,” said IIM Bangalore Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan.

IIM Bangalore’s two-year fulltime Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), leading to an MBA, has topped the FT MiM Ranking in India, this year, with the school being ranked the highest on parameters such as value for money, women on the institute’s board, faculty with doctorates, international course experience, and weighted salary (US$), career progress and international mobility of its graduates.

IIM Bangalore’s MBA programmes have consistently featured in the top 3 in India and in the top 50 globally in the QS and FT Global Rankings. The B school is always among the top 2 management schools in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The B-school’s graduates have among the highest weighted salaries, not only in India, but among the top 100 FT MiM schools around the world, and have rated their school highly for helping them achieve their professional aims and for career advice.

The FT MiM ranking is based on 16 criteria. Alumni responses inform seven criteria that together contribute 59 per cent to the ranking’s total weight. The remaining nine criteria are calculated from school data and given 41 per cent weightage.

The core metrics considered for the rankings include value for money, career progress, aims achieved, career services, employability, female students, the involvement of women on the Institute’s board, female faculty, international mobility, and faculty with doctorates.