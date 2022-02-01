  • Home
  • Education
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2022, Here Are Key Announcements In Education Sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2022, Here Are Key Announcements In Education Sector

Union Budget 2022: Here are key announcements in education sector

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 1, 2022 11:22 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Union Budget 2022 Today: Increase In Funds To Better Digital Infrastructure, What Education Sector Expects
Madhya Pradesh: Cop Starts Teaching Classes For Poor Kids In Police Station
Increasing Examiners, Reducing Application Process Time Can Help Grow Patents Granted In India
Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Offline Exams: Students Protest Near Varsha Gaikwad's Residence
"Emphasis Laid On Local Languages For Conducting Entrance Exams"; President Kovind Hails New Education Policy
Budget 2022: Ed-tech Sector Hopes 2022 Budget Will Provide Much Needed Boost
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2022, Here Are Key Announcements In Education Sector
Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget 2022-23 on February 1
Image credit: Screengrab/ Sansad TV
New Delhi:

Union Budget 2022: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, February 1. Presenting the budget, Sitharaman stressed on digital education and skilling programmes. Sitharaman said, "One class, one TV channel' program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12."

Union Budget 2022-23: Here Are Major Announcements In Education Sector

  • AICTE will take lead in improving urban planning courses
  • 5 academic institutions on urban planning to be made centres of excellence. The institutions will get endowment of Rs 250 crore each
  • A digital university will be established to provide access to students across the country for world class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps. This will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats. The university will be built on a network hub and spoke model
  • High quality e-content in all spoken languages will be developed for delivery via internet, mobile phones, tv and through radio and digital teachers. The competitive mechanism for development of quality e-content by the teachers will be set up to empower and equip them with digital tools of teaching and facilitate better learning outcomes
  • Agricultural universities will revise syllabi to meet the needs of modern-day farming
  • Skilling programs will be reoriented, and ITIs will start courses on skilling. The Digital DESH e-portal will be launched for skilling, upskilling & reskilling of the youth
  • One class, one TV channel' program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12.
Click here for more Education News
Union Budget
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: When 10th, 12th Results Will Be Announced? Direct Link, Websites
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: When 10th, 12th Results Will Be Announced? Direct Link, Websites
Union Budget 2022 Today: Increase In Funds To Better Digital Infrastructure, What Education Sector Expects
Union Budget 2022 Today: Increase In Funds To Better Digital Infrastructure, What Education Sector Expects
Assam Schools Likely To Open From February 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Schools Likely To Open From February 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Online Education To Continue For Students Of Classes 1 To 9 In Gujarat Till February 5
Online Education To Continue For Students Of Classes 1 To 9 In Gujarat Till February 5
Schools, Colleges Reopening 2022 From Today: Maharashtra, Rajasthan; Check State-Wise Updates
Schools, Colleges Reopening 2022 From Today: Maharashtra, Rajasthan; Check State-Wise Updates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................