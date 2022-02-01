Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2022, Here Are Key Announcements In Education Sector

Image credit: Screengrab/ Sansad TV Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget 2022-23 on February 1

Union Budget 2022: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, February 1. Presenting the budget, Sitharaman stressed on digital education and skilling programmes. Sitharaman said, "One class, one TV channel' program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12."

Union Budget 2022-23: Here Are Major Announcements In Education Sector