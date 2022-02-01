Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget 2022, Here Are Key Announcements In Education Sector
Union Budget 2022: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, February 1. Presenting the budget, Sitharaman stressed on digital education and skilling programmes. Sitharaman said, "One class, one TV channel' program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12."
- AICTE will take lead in improving urban planning courses
- 5 academic institutions on urban planning to be made centres of excellence. The institutions will get endowment of Rs 250 crore each
- A digital university will be established to provide access to students across the country for world class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps. This will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats. The university will be built on a network hub and spoke model
- High quality e-content in all spoken languages will be developed for delivery via internet, mobile phones, tv and through radio and digital teachers. The competitive mechanism for development of quality e-content by the teachers will be set up to empower and equip them with digital tools of teaching and facilitate better learning outcomes
- Agricultural universities will revise syllabi to meet the needs of modern-day farming
- Skilling programs will be reoriented, and ITIs will start courses on skilling. The Digital DESH e-portal will be launched for skilling, upskilling & reskilling of the youth
- One class, one TV channel' program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12.