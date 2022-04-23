  • Home
  • Education
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Invites US Universities To Start Operation At IFSC

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Invites US Universities To Start Operation At IFSC

Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with the representatives of 14 distinguished US universities and invited them to set up foreign universities or institutions at the IFSC in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 23, 2022 3:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

World Book Day 2022: All You Need To Know About This Day; Famous Quotes, Other Interesting Facts
China Allows Stranded Sri Lankan Students To Return, Continues To Remain Silent On Indians
Earth Day 2022: This Year’s Theme, History, Significance
Tata Institute of Social Sciences To Offer Fellowship Programme For Transgender People
UGC Releases Guidelines For Pursuing Dual Academic Programmes Simultaneously
Zoom Announces New Features For Teachers, Students
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Invites US Universities To Start Operation At IFSC
Finance Minister invites US varsities to start operation at IFSC
Image credit: Twitter/@FinMinIndia
New Delhi:

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday interacted with the representatives of 14 distinguished US universities and invited them to set up foreign universities or institutions at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Budget 2022-23 permitted the setting up of world-class foreign universities in Gandhinagar's GIFT City, free from domestic regulations, to facilitate the availability of skilled manpower in the financial services space.

"Recognising the inherent potential of the IFSC, the Budget announcement paved the way for allowing world-class foreign universities to offer courses in Financial Management, FinTech, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in @GIFTCity_IFSC," a tweet from the Finance Ministry said.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman interacted via VC with several distinguished US universities to explore the opportunity of setting up foreign universities/institutions in @GIFTCity_IFSC, which was an announcement made in Union Budget 2022," another tweet said.

Key advantages for US universities include 100 per cent foreign ownership with no restriction on repatriation of profits, no domestic law will apply, regulatory ease through unified regulator IFSCA, and the opportunity to collaborate with Indian students, faculty and financial industry, she said during the virtual meeting.

She further said that as IFSC acquires critical mass with the growing concentration of the financial services industry, demand for high-quality human capital is expected to increase significantly.

Foreign universities in IFSC could contribute towards addressing this demand, she said. It is a win-win opportunity for the financial services industry as well as the foreign universities operating out of IFSC, and this can create an ideal global ecosystem for the development of skills needed in the future, she said.

Besides the Finance Minister, the meeting was also attended by Ambassador of India to the US Taranjit S Sandhu; Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran; and virtually by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) Chairperson Injeti Srinivas.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the IFSC in India. Currently, GIFT-IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Answers Students' Queries In Webinar On CUET
Delhi University Answers Students' Queries In Webinar On CUET
MHT CET 2022: Details On Revised Application Form Dates, Exam Schedule
MHT CET 2022: Details On Revised Application Form Dates, Exam Schedule
World Book Day 2022: All You Need To Know About This Day; Famous Quotes, Other Interesting Facts
World Book Day 2022: All You Need To Know About This Day; Famous Quotes, Other Interesting Facts
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Exams Start Today; Details Here
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 2 Exams Start Today; Details Here
Gujarat: Class 7th Exam Rescheduled After Students 'Steal' Question Paper
Gujarat: Class 7th Exam Rescheduled After Students 'Steal' Question Paper
.......................... Advertisement ..........................