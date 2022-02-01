Education Budget 2022: Finance Minister Announces Digital University. “World Class Education At Doorstep”

  • Home
Budget Announcement For Education: To provide access to world class education to students at doorstep, a digital university will be set-up with ISTE standards, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today in her budget speech.

Updated: Feb 1, 2022

The content will be made available in different Indian languages
Image credit: Sansad TV

Budget 2022: To provide access to world class education to students at doorstep, a digital university will be set-up with ISTE standards, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today in her budget speech.

The content will be made available in different Indian languages and top universities and institutions will collaborate as a network of hub and spoke.

“A digital university will be established to provide access to students across the country for world class quality universal education with personalized learning experience at their doorsteps. This will be made available in different Indian languages…the university will be built on a network hub and spoke model. The best public institutions in the country will collaborate as a network of hub and spoke,” Ms SItharaman said.

Acknowledging that students across the country have lost almost two years of formal education due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the finance minister said the one class one TV channel programme under the PM e-Vidya scheme will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels, adding that this will enable states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12 students.

