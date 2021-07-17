UGC guidelines directed universities to refund fees to students who cancel admissions

Exams for final year or end semester students must be completed by August 31, in online, offline, or blended mode, following COVID-19 guidelines, the University Grants Commission (UGC) directed in its fresh guidelines on exams and academic calendar. “For intermediate semester/year students, assessment shall be based on internal evaluation and previous semester as suggested in 2020 guidelines,” it added.

Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) must begin the undergraduate admission process only after the declaration of Class 12 board results. The CBSE, the CISCE and state boards are expected to declare Class 12 results by July 31, following the direction of the Supreme Court of India.

Admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate students are to be completed by September end in online, offline, or blended mode (online and offline), the commission said.

Classes for the new batches will begin by October 1. However, in case of a delay in the declaration of the qualifying exam – board, entrance exam, etc – results, classes will commence on October 18. “The teaching-learning process may continue in offline/ online/ blended mode,” according to the UGC guidelines on exams and academic calendar.

“For students of the intermediate semester/year, the Higher Education Institutions may start their academic session (in online/offline/blended mode) as early as possible, following the guidelines/directions related to the COVID-19 pandemic issued by the appropriate government/competent authority,” the commission said.

Universities will plan exams for fresh batches of UG, PG students, preparatory breaks, semester breaks, and other relevant activities between October 1, 2021 and July 31, 2022, following the necessary COVID-19 guidelines, directions, advisories, and protocols issued by Central and State governments, the UGC said.

Admission Fee Refund

The UGC in its guidelines directed institutions to fully refund fees of students if their admissions and migrations are cancelled by October 31. The UGC has asked universities to consider it as a special case for the 2021-22 academic session, in view of the financial hardships being faced by parents due to lockdowns and other related factors.

“It is made clear that the entire fee, including all charges, should be refunded (i.e. there should be zero cancellation charges) on account of cancellations/ migrations up to October 31, 2021. Thereafter, on cancellation/ withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2021, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs.1000/- as processing fee,” according to the UGC guidelines.