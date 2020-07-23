Final Term Exam Matter: High Court Asks Delhi University To File Details Of Mock Tests

  • Home
The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi University (DU) to submit before it the details of the varsity''s mock tests, which are scheduled to begin from July 27.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2020 4:32 pm IST | Source: ANI

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi University (DU) to submit before it the details of the varsity''s mock tests, which are scheduled to begin from July 27.

"On the next date, we would like to know how your (DU) mock tests went. Give us the entire data on the mock test, and how many students participated," said a division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice S Prasad and deferred the matter for further hearing on July 28.

The court also observed that the Supreme Court is hearing a petition challenging University Grants Commission's (UGC) decision related to guidelines for conducting the final term examinations.

The Delhi High Court was hearing a batch of petitions filed in connection with the final year examination of Delhi University, including one the National Federation of the Blind.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court agreed to hear within the next two days a plea challenging a UGC circular dated July 6 and seeking the cancellation of final year examination in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

University of Delhi, Delhi DU Exam
