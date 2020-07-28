Final Exams Of UG, PG Courses In Madhya Pradesh To Be Conducted At Student’s Home

Final exams of UG, PG courses in Madhya Pradesh to be conducted at examinee's home

Students in the final year of graduation and the 4th semester of post-graduation will now be able to appear in examinations from home and submit their answer-sheets at the nearest collection centres, as per the latest announcement by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday evening.

As per a decision taken by the state government, for the third-year students, the questions papers will be sent online, and students will be required to write their examination while taking all the necessary safety measures at home. The answer sheets can later be submitted at the nearest collection centre designated by the state government. For students enrolled in technical courses, the exams will be conducted online.

The chief minister made it clear that the first and second-year graduate students and the students in post-graduation second semester will be promoted to the next class on the basis of examination result of the previous year and internal evaluation of the current session.

The announcement was made keeping in view the increasing infection from the novel coronavirus.

The state government had earlier declared that the students would be promoted on the basis of internal and pervious semester marks. Additionally, provisions for conducting re-examinations for students who would like to improve their scorecard were brought into place, however, with the latest announcement, this case no more exists.

This year, nearly 5 lakh students are expected to write their final year graduation and 4th-semester post-graduation examinations. The university examinations will now be conducted in the month of September and results will be declared in October, as per official information.

An official release stated, “The examinations of students of final year graduation and the 4th semester of post-graduation will be conducted by open book system at their home itself to protect them from infection of corona ensuring physical distancing.”

Stating the reason behind the change, the notice added that, “Questions are always raised on their final degrees because of general promotion. Hence, the decision has been taken to hold their examinations by open book system”.

The question papers will be made available on the official website. Students will have to submit their answer sheets at the collection centres, which are being established at various locations in a large number.