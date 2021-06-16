Final Decision On Assam Board Exams On June 18: Chief Minister

Image credit: twitter.com/himantabiswa If the exams could not be held, students would be promoted through school-based evaluation, the CM had said

The Assam cabinet has recommended that board exams in the state not be allowed due to the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. The final decision regarding Class 10 or HSLC, High Madrasa and HS final exams will be taken on June 18, the chief minister said.

“Final decision regarding HSLC, High Madrassa and HS final year examinations will be taken on June 18 in a meeting between Edu Dept and various other stakeholders,” Mr Sarma tweeted.

Last week, the chief minister said the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will conduct Class 10 and 12 final exams in mid-July, if the Covid positivity rate drops below 2 per cent by July 1.

Advising students to continue their preparation, Mr Sarma had said exams will be held between July 15 and 20 for two to three papers and Male and female students will write the exams on separate dates to ensure social distancing.

However, if the exams could not be held, students would be promoted through school-based evaluation, the minister had said.

Recently, four Assam students had moved the Supreme Court of India challenging the state government’s decision to conduct board exams.

The plea, seeking to intervene as parties in a pending PIL on the issue of cancellation of Class 12 exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), has sought similar relief on the ground of the prevailing pandemic situation.

Another plea at the top court, for cancellation of Class 12 state board exams, is listed for hearing tomorrow.