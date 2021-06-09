Final Decision On Assam Board Class 10, 12 Exams ‘Soon’: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

Final decision on Class 10, 12 exams soon, assures Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

A final decision on the High School Leaving Certification Examination (HSLC, or Class 10) and Higher Secondary (HS, or Class 12) for the students of Assam is awaited. The Education Minister Ranoj Pegu assured the students that a final decision regarding the Class 10, 12 exams will be taken soon after considering relevant issues including NEET and JEE 2021.

A social media post of the education minister said: “Thanks all for valuable inputs on HSLC and HS Exam.”

“We are aware about all aspects including NEET and JEE, 2021. Decision will be taken soon taking into consideration all relevant issues,” Mr Pegu added.

The Assam Government, on Wednesday, has announced that the HSLC Matric and HS examinations in the state will be held. Students will however be given the choice of papers and they would not have to appear for all papers. A detailed guideline as to how the exams will be conducted amid the pandemic is likely to be released soon.

The Matric and HS exams in the state, the minister added, will get over by August 15.

"We have identified enough exam centres that are outside flood-prone zones where exams can be held seamlessly. Also, the cases of Covid are decreasing in the state. So, we are very hopeful to conduct the exams," Dr Ranoj Pegu had said earlier.

The students of Assam board Class 10 and Class 12 have been demanding that the state government cancel the upcoming board exams in view of Covid for the past few weeks. They had also campaigned on Twitter using #WakeUpSEBAAHSEC, #CancelAssamBoardExams and #CancelAssamBoardExam to register their protest.