Final Decision On Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Board Exam Expected Today

The Supreme Court will hear the matter on Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Board exam today, June 22, at 2 pm.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 22, 2021 10:43 am IST

Decision on Andhra Pradesh Class 12 board exams expected today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India will hear the matter on Class 12 board exam cancellation by different state boards. The top court noted the situation in different states, including Andhra Pradesh, which has so far not made any announcement on the cancellation of both Class 10 and 12 board exams. Karnataka, on the other hand, has cancelled PUC 2 or Class 12 exams but decided to go ahead with SSLC or Class 10 exams in a reduced format. The top court will take up the matter today, June 22, at 2 pm.

Latest :  Admissions open at KL University. Click Here to apply now

The counsel of the Karnataka government said the state government has cancelled the Class 12 board exam but no final decision has been taken on the Class 10 board exams.

Advocate Mahfooz Nazki, Andhra Pradesh’ counsel, said that the state government has decided to conduct the examination as the COVID-19 situation is now better.

Earlier this month, the state government had cancelled Karnataka 2nd PUC exams, following CBSE’s decision to scrap Class 12 board exams. However, the SSLC exams will be held in the third week of July, the state government had announced.

“The SSLC exam will have one multi-choice question paper for mathematics, science and social science and one more question paper for languages," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said.

For the students of Andhra Pradesh, the state government is firm on its stand to conduct board exams.

"Our stand has been the same from the beginning. We want to conduct the examinations only in the interest of the students' future," Education Minister A Suresh had said on June 17.

On June 17, the Supreme Court had issued notice to states that were yet to cancel their board exams. Out of 28 states, six states have already conducted the board exams, 18 states have cancelled them, but four states (Assam, Punjab, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh) have not cancelled them as of now, the Supreme Court was told on June 17.

The three states-- Assam, Punjab, Tripura-- had decided to cancel their exams soon after.

