Filmmakers, Doctors To Engineers; IIM-Ahmedabad Welcomes PGPX 2022-23 Batch

Image credit: shutterstock.com Meet IIM-Ahmedabad's PGPX 2022-23 batch

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) welcomed the the one year full time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX 2022-23) batch. The batch consisted of 140 candidates from various sectors- manufacturing to IT/ITeS, Defence and security to planning and architecture; shipping and logistics to education; socio-economic backgrounds, job roles, academic profiles, etc.

The average work experience among professionals in the current batch is more than seven years and almost 20 students from the batch have international work experience. "The women students this year come with inspiring personal and professional journeys. From filmmakers to teachers and from NGO workers to even a chef, the batch presents a set of ambitious and industrious young women who have aced different roles – mother, wife, working professional – and successfully made it to IIMA," the statement mentioned.

Professor Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson, PGPX said, “It is heartening to see the determination and sincerity these young leaders possess. We are happy to be able to maintain the diversity of the batch in terms of gender, academic and professional backgrounds, etc.. IIMA is renowned globally for its rigor in academics, and PGPX, which is an integral part of the institute is no exception. Students are expected to put in significant effort towards their classes, both before and after the class."

"The current batch comes with some very interesting experiences that can add tremendous value to classroom learning and strengthen diversity. This diversity is much needed in order to strengthen peer-to-peer learning and enrich discussions. The much-needed modern skill of being interdisciplinary in their thought process becomes feasible with such a diverse batch," the chairperson said.