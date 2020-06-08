Fighting COVID-19: NIPER-Guwahati And Hindustan Antibiotic Ties Up To Manufacture Face-Shields

  • Home
National Institute of Pharmaceuticals Education and Research-Guwahati, or NIPER-Guwahati, has also filed an Indian design patent and provisional patent at Indian Patent Office in New Delhi on these antimicrobial face-shields.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 8, 2020 8:05 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

NIPER-Guwahati And Hindustan Antibiotic Ties Up To Produce Masks
New Delhi:

National Institute of Pharmaceuticals Education and Research-Guwahati, or NIPER-Guwahati, on Monday signed a pact with Hindustan Antibiotic for large scale industrial-grade manufacturing and commercialisation of 3-D printed antimicrobial face-shields to control the spread of COVID-19. NIPER-Guwahati has also filed an Indian design patent and provisional patent at Indian Patent Office in New Delhi on these antimicrobial face-shields, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said in a statement.

NIPER-Guwahati, earlier, had developed two 3-D products to fight coronavirus .

The institute had designed and developed a 3D-printed multi-layer antimicrobial face mask to control the spread of novel coronavirus, it added.

NIPER-Guwahati has also developed and validated a 3D-printed hands-free multi-tasking object for opening or closing of the doors, windows, drawers, refrigerator handle, elevator buttons, laptop and desktop keyboards, the statement said.

