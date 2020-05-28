Fighting COVID-19: IIT Roorkee Launches Challenge And Solutions-Based Competition “CoVIDscape”

Image credit: IIT Roorkee IIT Roorkee launches "CoVIDscape"

The Design Innovation Center at Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) in “parallel interest” with the Ministry of Human Resource Development, has launched a competition "CoVIDscape” to get creative ideas from young minds on solutions to fight against COVID-19. The theme of the competition is “An escape to a better tomorrow".

The students will be given an innovation challenge and they have to come up with solutions. The challenges will be based on development of devices and strategies for post-lockdown situations. The product should be based on following themes: sanitisation of campus, detection of infected people and alarm system, sanitisation of vehicles inside the campus, hand sanitisation arrangements and alarms in campus, reuse or recycling of facemasks and personal protective equipment or PPE kits, maintaining social distance among the students, solutions for farmers and labourers, and other relevant solutions.

Important Dates

The last date for team registration has been extended to June 8. Previously, the last date for registration was May 27.

Reg Link: https://t.co/XycZqxfClU

Contact student coordinator: https://t.co/tmQcHLswDy

Contact student coordinator: https://t.co/tmQcHLswDy

Contact faculty coordinator: https://t.co/Au4VQjU0XA

The last date for submission of proposals is June 10. They will be scrutinized till June 17 and the results announced on June 24.

Select Institutes Can Participate

According to the institute’s website, “The competition is only for these selected institutes: IIT Roorkee, National Institutes of Technology or NIT Uttarakhand, Indian Institutes of Management or IIM Kashipur, G. B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology Uttarakhand and National Institute of Design or NID Haryana.”

All the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD students of these institutes can participate. One team can have a maximum of five members. The institutes are encouraged to form cross-institutional teams.

DIC, IIT Roorkee will find the top three teams for prototyping and intellectual property rights (IPR) support.