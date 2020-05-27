Fighting COVID-19: IIT Guwahati Students Develop Innovative and Low-Cost Products

Image credit: IIT Guwahati IIT Guwahati team develop low-cost products to fight COVID-19

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, or IIT Guwahati, has developed a set of low-cost products to address sanitation and precautionary concerns amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The products include heat-based sanitizer box, disinfectant tunnel, foot-operated hand sanitisation system and face masks. The innovations are “in line with the PM’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan”, says Dr TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati.

Dr Sitharam in a statement said: “The Institute is continuously pushing the limits and thriving hard to serve the nation by developing innovative and affordable products to fight COVID-19’... are taking up the challenge to convert this time of crisis into an opportunity to serve society and will continuously work to contribute to the masses in this time of pandemic so that vital products that are necessary for hospitals, offices, schools and colleges, private establishments to keep the population safe and secure are readily available at a reasonable cost.”

IIT Guwahati COVID-19 Inventions

A team of students under Dr Uday Shanker Dixit, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, has designed a heat-based sanitizer trunk for disinfecting household items including clothes, papers, currency notes and leather items like belts and wallets.

The sanitizer trunks come in different sizes. The cost for making a small-sized trunk to sanitize wallets, currency notes, papers is Rs 50. A 90 cm × 45 cm × 36 cm trunk may cost around Rs 300.

Dr Supradip Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, has developed a light-weight injection mould for mass manufacturing of face shields to cater to the needs of the hospitals. It is recyclable, reusable and autoclavable. The face shield is not porous. Dr Das has planned to produce 10,000 pieces of the face shield. He has already supplied 3,000 pieces to healthcare workers and organisations..

An IIT Guwahati-incubated start-up has developed a disinfectant tunnel. It is a full-body disinfection chamber meant to decontaminate an individual at a time. The operation cost is less, about Rs 2 per person and the volume of fluid sprayed in one cycle is 25 ml. The size of the disinfectant tunnel is 3 feet x 6 feet and can be easily installed at confined spaces.

A foot operated hand-sanitisation system is also developed by the IIT guwahati team led by Dr Arun Chandra Borsaikia, Department of Civil Engineering. The system, as per a IIT Guwahati statement, is low-cost, easy to use, energy-efficient, zero electrical energy use and electronic freehand sanitization system that can be operated by foot to prevent contamination by hands.

Mr Himujjall Sarmah, an Industrial Designer and an alumnus of IIT Guwahati, has manufactured face shields to fulfil the need for it in the hospitals of Assam and Northeast India. The face shields, or face masks, as per the IIT Guwahati statement, are better, faster and cheaper in production. The team has manufactured and distributed these face shields to healthcare workers, government offices and various non-governmental organisations in Guwahati.

IITs And COVID-19

Several IITs have come up with various developments in the fight against COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25 and extended till May 31.

Earlier, IIT Kanpur students developed a low-cost personal protection equipment, a face shield and a ventilator prototype for fighting against COVID-19 while IIT Bombay came up with an app to monitor quarantined people. And IIT Delhi had worked on a number of products starting from dashboards to predict COVID-19 spread to developing low-cost test-kits. IIT Bombay, IIT Madras and IIT Kharagpur have been engaged in studying the spread of the disease and its impact.

According to the IIT Council, various IITs have taken up more than 200 projects in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic.