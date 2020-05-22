Fighting COVID-19: IIT Gandhinagar To Organise Online Session On Emotional Resilience

  • Home
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar will conduct an online session on emotional health and wellbeing of students in wake of COVID-19.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 22, 2020 4:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, IIT Gandhinagar, will host a session on ‘Emotional Resilience’ in the digital mode on May 27.

On a social media post, IIT Gandhinagar said: “This online session of self-exploration, conducted through dialogue and self-reflection exercises, will aid in identifying our triggers, finding ways to constructively diffuse the emotions building up inside, and communicating effectively in times of impatience and frustration.”

The online session on Emotional Resilience, as per the social media post, will help develop “insight and wisdom” and overcome problems arising out of isolation during the period of COVID-19 lockdown.

The online session will be facilitated by Rashmi Datt, an organisation development consultant and coach on May 27 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Participants can register for the online session at the registration form till May 24.

Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) had directed all the institutions under it to take necessary steps for the mental health and well-being of students in wake of the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The University Grants Commission, or UGC, had asked all the universities and colleges to set up helplines for mental health, psychosocial concerns and well-being of students to address their concerns during the period of lockdown.

The Government of India’s initiative ‘Manodarpan’, announced last Sunday, also addresses the issues of mental health among students. It aims to guide school students to strengthen their minds and learn how to deal with stress caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

