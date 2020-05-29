Fighting COVID-19: AICTE's Vishwakarma Awards Submission Deadline Extended Till June 30

AICTE Extends Application Deadline For India Fight Corona Till June 30

The All India Council for Technical Education, or AICTE, has extended the deadline for submitting applications under Vishwakarma Awards till June 30.

Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Awards, or USVA, is one of the categories of 'Vishwakarma Awards' which aims to motivate, recognise and honour the AICTE-approved institutions that raise their performance in specific domains.

The theme for the Vishwakarma Award 2020 is 'India Fights Corona'. Institutions initiating any kind of support in mitigating the spread of coronavirus can send their entries to AICTE till June 30.

A social media post by AICTE announced: “Last date extended till June 30, 2020 for submitting applications under theme "INDIA FIGHTS CORONA" on portal for AICTE- Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award USVA 2020!”

AICTE has opened the portal for submission of USVA 2020 applications on April 17, 2020

An AICTE statement said: “As we face our biggest challenge to contain the spread of COVID-19 in India and the technical education community in the country being well-capable of serving the community by utilising its vast knowledge and ample resources. Hence, AICTE under its

Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award (USVA) 2020 is proposing the theme of the year as India Fights Corona.”

As per AICTE guidelines on USVA 2020, “Institutions who have initiated any kind of step to ensure that the spread of virus is slowed down or stopped and have helped their society or authorities by providing their helping hand during the lockdown period through the conduct of awareness programmes, free counselling, tele-support, manufacturing, providing hand sanitizers, masks, shelter, food, materials for the needy, developing e-material for managing online classes, educating school students, involving in development of essential solutions, etc. in their bid to government efforts in fighting COVID-19, shall send their nominations.”

A jury for the different stages shall be constituted by the council to shortlist the entries. The members in the jury shall consist of eminent educationists, researchers, social workers, representatives of planning bodies, policy formulators and such other persons of repute or recognition.