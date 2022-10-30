  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Ministry, FIFA President Signs Agreement On 'Football For Schools' Programme

Education Ministry, FIFA President Signs Agreement On 'Football For Schools' Programme

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Sunday kicked off a 'football for schools' programme in India and said he wants the "world's best players" to come from a country once described as "sleeping giant".

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 30, 2022 10:58 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Urges IITians To Focus Their Research On Use Of Bio-Technology
'Khelo Jharkhand' To Identify Talented Players From Among 50 Lakh School Students
ICAI To Organise Career Counselling Programme On October 31
Gurugram School Students Form Group 'Abhang' For Skilling, Rehabilitation Of Acid Attack Survivors
India, European Union Discuss Issues Relating To Mobility And Migration Of Students, Professionals
Karnataka Government Orders Survey Of Arabic Schools Alleging Prescribed Syllabus Not Followed
Education Ministry, FIFA President Signs Agreement On 'Football For Schools' Programme
FIFA President Gianni Infantino
Navi Mumbai:

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Sunday kicked off a 'football for schools' programme in India and said he wants the "world's best players" to come from a country once described as "sleeping giant" by his predecessor Sepp Blatter. On the sidelines of the Women's Under-17 World Cup final here, the FIFA supremo inked an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the national federation (AIFF) to launch the programme.

"We want the best players in the world to come from India," Infantino said. "You have the population, skills, and the ability to unleash that potential. Through the values of sports, I am sure we will see some fantastic results in the future." The MoU was signed between the FIFA, union education ministry, and the AIFF. Through it, the sport will be taken to a large number of schools across the country.

"We will be investing in education and schools. We believe that playing any sport is important at an early age. It teaches you the values of many important things in live," Infantinno added. Elaborating on the programme, he further said it's not just about teaching football but it would also give life lessons through football. FIFA plans to reach out to 700 million children worldwide, out of which 25 million are from India, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education Ministry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 2 Allotment List After 10 PM
Live | DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 2 Allotment List After 10 PM
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: Class 10 Board Exam Tentative Date Sheet Out At Sslc.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: Class 10 Board Exam Tentative Date Sheet Out At Sslc.karnataka.gov.in
Jawaharlal Nehru University UG Admission 2022 Third Merit List Out; Direct Link
Jawaharlal Nehru University UG Admission 2022 Third Merit List Out; Direct Link
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Lead The Unity Run From Delhi University On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Lead The Unity Run From Delhi University On Rashtriya Ekta Diwas
PGET 2022: KEA Revises Schedule Of Option Entry For PG Medical Courses
PGET 2022: KEA Revises Schedule Of Option Entry For PG Medical Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................