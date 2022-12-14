  • Home
  • Education
  • Female Students In UG Courses Of IITs Increased To 20 Per Cent In 2021, Rajya Sabha Told

Female Students In UG Courses Of IITs Increased To 20 Per Cent In 2021, Rajya Sabha Told

The UGC has been providing special postgraduate scholarships for girl students across the country to encourage them in pursuing higher education and research.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 14, 2022 6:34 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

3-Year UG Courses Won't Be Discontinued Till 4-Year Programme Fully Implemented: UGC Chief
IIT Bombay, Plaksha University Agree For Joint Research, Collaboration
33 Per Cent Seats Vacant In Undergraduate Engineering Institutions In 2021-22: Government To Rajya Sabha
UoH Receives Rs 1 Crore Research Grant From Ministry of Electronics And Information Technology
IIT Kanpur Incubated Start-Up Develops RCC-Based Floating Solar Grid To Refine River Ghats
IIT Jodhpur Organizes 37th National Symposium On Plasma Science, Technology
Female Students In UG Courses Of IITs Increased To 20 Per Cent In 2021, Rajya Sabha Told
Admission of female students to IITs have increased in 2021
New Delhi:

Enrolment of female students in undergraduate courses of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has increased from 8 per cent in 2016 to 20 per cent in 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Education (MoE). Sharing the information in Rajya Sabha in response to a question, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said there has been a consistent improvement in the enrolment of female students in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) courses.

"To improve female enrolment in undergraduate programmes in IITs, supernumerary seats were created which increased female enrolment from 8 per cent in 2016 to 20 in 2021-22. Similarly, the enrolment of girls in NITs has increased to nearly 22.1 per cent in 2021-22," he said.

The University Grants Commission provides special post-graduate scholarships for girl students across the country to encourage them in pursuing higher education and research. Similarly, the All India Council for Technical Education is also providing 10,000 scholarships to girls pursuing technical education. As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) Report, the number of female students enrolled in STEM courses has increased from 41.97 lakh in 2016-17 to 43.87 lakh in 2020-21.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
IIT admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
National Credit Framework Released For Public Consultations: Government Tells Parliament
National Credit Framework Released For Public Consultations: Government Tells Parliament
3-Year UG Courses Won't Be Discontinued Till 4-Year Programme Fully Implemented: UGC Chief
3-Year UG Courses Won't Be Discontinued Till 4-Year Programme Fully Implemented: UGC Chief
IIT Bombay, Plaksha University Agree For Joint Research, Collaboration
IIT Bombay, Plaksha University Agree For Joint Research, Collaboration
OJEE Counselling 2022: BAMS, BHMS Registration Window Closes Today
OJEE Counselling 2022: BAMS, BHMS Registration Window Closes Today
CLAT 2023: Last Minute Expert Tips To Ace Law Admission Test
CLAT 2023: Last Minute Expert Tips To Ace Law Admission Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................