FDST 2020: NBE To Conduct Foreign Dental Screening Test On December 29

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released a notification for Foreign Dental Screening Test - FDST 2020 for MDS Degree and PG Diploma candidates. Through an official notification, the autonomous regulatory body has announced the date for conducting the FDST 2020 exam, which will be held on December 29, 2020. The exam is scheduled to be held in pen and paper mode at Delhi.

The information bulletin of FDST 2020 screening test application has been released on December 14, 2020.

Registered candidates can download the admit card from NBE website - nbe.edu.in from December 22 onwards.

“National Board of Examinations, an autonomous organisation of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, shall be conducting Foreign Dental Screening Test for Indian Citizens/OCI possessing MDS Degree/ PG Diploma qualifications awarded by a dental institution outside India on December 29, 2020. The examination will be held in Pen and Paper mode at Delhi,” read the official notice.

Here’s a direct link to download information bulletin regarding the FDST Examination 2020.

For any query, students can contact at NBE Candidate Care Support at 011-45593000 or write to NBE at Email ID: fmge@natboard.edu.in

